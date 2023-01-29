Woman Gets Slammed For Attributing Janhvi Kapoor's Beauty to a Plastic Surgeon

The nepo baby debate is always a raging topic on the internet. It refers to people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections is at the centre of the discussion. Nepotism is a topic which never goes out of fashion and is in the news every now and then. From Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, almost every star kid has faced backlash as a part of this debate. This time Janhvi Kapoor became the target again after she uploaded a few pictures on her Instagram handle. Taking to Twitter, a user named “krownnist," shared those pictures and wrote, “god is real. he’s janhvi kapoors plastic surgeon."

She further wrote, “the amount of people who have no idea she’s done her whole face up is quite surprising. I mean yes she’s absolutely gorgeous & stunning but her whole face is completely worked on since she was a teenager & before she came into the public eye." The tweet has now gone viral and the girl is being called out for being “jealous" of her.

Advertisement

Here is the tweet:

The tweet has nearly 50K views. “Don’t you think, at the end of the day, it’s her wish and let her be the way she wants ????" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s her face and none of your business , THANK YOU NEXT."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Zara Rahim shared an image of the greatest nepotism family in the world. She shared an image of the Bachchan family. In the image, you can see Amitabh Bachchan, with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has also held the title of Miss World. “the greatest nepotism family in the world," read the caption.

However, seems like netizens did not agree with this so much. They even schooled her for posting without having any prior knowledge. “Aishwarya rai is not a nepo baby omg she came from a middle-class south Indian family and worked her ass off to be successful. Also, she was well-known WAY before she married into #that family," wrote a Twitter user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here