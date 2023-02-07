A woman in Syria gave birth to a child under the rubble of a building that collapsed after the massive earthquake on Monday, February 6. A video of the baby being rescued from the rubble has now found its way to the internet. In the short video, we see a rescuer carrying a newborn baby and running out of the collapsed structure. The newly born has reportedly survived after the rescue. However, his mother succumbed to the injuries suffered by being stuck under the debris. According to the social media post, the baby was rescued in Afrin, Syria.

“This girl, who doesn’t have a name yet, was born today under the wreckage during the earthquake in Afrin in Syria, both her parents died, but she made it alive. Born an orphan," read the caption posted with the video.

Social media users were heartbroken by the video. Users prayed for the safety of the child and hoped that it could recover from the tragic loss. A user wrote, “Praying for her".

Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on Monday. The first tremors, whose epicentre was Gaziantep in Turkey, were felt around 04:17 am local time. The quake, which broke out along a 100 km-long fault line according to BBC, was followed by as many as 120 aftershocks.

The second earthquake– magnitude 7.5– hit at 1:24 pm local time in Kahramanmaras. The third bout of tremors came soon after, with the earthquake this time having a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale.

The death toll has risen quickly, having crossed 5,000 already. Many countries have offered assistance to Turkey and Syria during this humanitarian crisis. Rescue teams assigned to the site have been getting people out from beneath the rubble despite the rain and bitter cold.

India has sent the first batch of earthquake relief resources to Turkey via an Indian Air Force plane. This included a highly skilled National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, highly skilled dog squads, a variety of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other vital aid tools.

