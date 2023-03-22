Woman Grooving to 'Say Na Say Na' in Viral Instagram Video Leaves Netizens Impressed

A video of a woman dancing to a popular Hindi song has gone viral on Instagram. The clip, which was originally posted by Instagram user Prerna Pandey, shows her gracefully dancing in a black saree and heels to the song ‘Say Na Say Na’ from the 2018 crime drama ‘Bluffmaster!.’

The composition of the song was a collaboration between Robert Uhlmarash and Johan Bejerholm, who were also among the singers, along with Aneela Mirza. The lyrics were written by Vishal-Shekhar and Sameeruddin.

Prerna’s video has been widely shared and has attracted over 7.5 million views since being posted on January 12. The video has received an overwhelming response from viewers, who have praised her for her smooth moves and for delivering an ‘amazing performance’ in heels.

The video was later shared on the Instagram page Liberty Studio, where it has received a flurry of likes and comments. Many people have commented on Prerna’s performance, calling it “nice", “awesome", and “amazing".

The viral video of a woman dancing to “Say Na Say Na" on Instagram has captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide. The song’s catchy rhythm and Pandey’s impressive dance skills have made the video a hit on social media.

One user even commented “This dance should be viral" with another saying “the best of all" The video has also been applauded for providing an escape from the stress of everyday life.

Prerna’s video is an example of how dance can bring people together and create a sense of joy and connection. It is clear that her performance has resonated with viewers and has provided a much-needed escape from the challenges of life.

