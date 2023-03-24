A woman burst into tears of joy after discovering that her husband got a tattoo of a picture of her funny face. Identified to be Jarrod Grove, the man loves to play pranks on her wife, as per Mirror UK. However, this year, the 28-year-old wasn’t so sure about his playful antics as he feared it could leave his wife Tegan fuming. The tattoo is still of Tegan’s face that she pulls to make people laugh. Though the woman dreads the face, her husband thinks it is her most lovable feature.

Hailing from Queensland, Australia, the husband told the portal, that his wife hates the photo that he got tattooed. However, according to him, the photograph aptly captures Tegan’s raw and honest personality. Jarrod kept the tattoo a secret and his wife was made aware of it only after he had gotten it done.

Jarrod assumed it could go only two ways, “Either we would laugh together or I’d never see this girl ever again." But he breathed a sigh of relief when Tegan laughed it off, “I guess I’m lucky she has a decent sense of humour."

While explaining her reaction, Jarrod said initially he began crying hysterically before bursting into massive laughter. “But in the end, she just threw her hands up and laughed it off," he said.

When talking about the tattoo-making process, Jarrod revealed it took the artist about eight hours to finish it. While it was painful, what made it worse was the wait to watch her wife’s reaction. He recalled being in anguish about anticipating what the outcome will be.

“The tattoo took eight hours to complete. It was painful but what hurt me worse was the absolute anguish of waiting to see if Tegan would have a laugh or have nothing to do with me ever again," he added.

The tattoo also got approval from Jarrod’s friends.

Talking about the possibility of the tattoo leading to his divorce, Jarrod already had a plan in place. He said he’d have to get it lasered out. However, the 28-year-old had faith in his relationship, “Our relationship is so tight, that wouldn’t happen."

He concluded, “We laugh all the time. She’s my soul mate and nothing will change as long as we are laughing."

Tegan detests the funny photograph but Jarrod feels glad to have gotten it imprinted on his skin.

