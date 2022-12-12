Woman In China Sells Dumplings To Help With Medical Bills Of Husband In Coma

We often come across love stories where people go beyond their limits and out of their way to show love and support for their partner. One such love story has come to the spotlight from China where a young woman sells homemade dumplings to raise money to take care of her family and her husband. The husband has been in a coma for the past three months after a tragic car accident took place.

According to the South China Morning Post, the mother of two was praised by innumerable people on the Internet. Surnamed Nie, the woman hails from Anyi county in the southwest province of Jiangxi. According to a video posted by Nie on Douyin, The Chinese version of TikTok, her husband, surnamed Ding suffered a skull fracture and has been unconscious since early September. The post has more than 2.7 lakh likes, and people have praised Nie for doing everything she can to help her family and Ding survive.

Ding went through three surgeries and the medical costs continue to mount since the accident. This has resulted in the family being forced to sell an apartment. Ever since Nie has been trying to make ends meet by running a small dumpling business.

In a post shared by Nie on December 7, she wrote, “Even though there are so many difficulties, I will get what I need and protect who I love by working hard." Nie and Ding have been married since 2016 and the couple had been earning by making homemade noodles and dumplings since 2020. However, things changed for the worse when Ding’s tricycle collided with a car while out for delivery.

Doctors fear that the brain damage caused due to the accident might leave him in a vegetative state for the rest of his life. Nie said – “I am waiting for him. One year, two years, three years, or longer. I will keep on waiting." She also revealed that Ding’s condition has improved and he is now in a minimally conscious state.

