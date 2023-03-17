Woman in UK Skips Meals to Feed Her Six Cats As Cost of Living Rises

A woman in the UK is only eating once a week to ensure her six cats have enough to eat as the cost of living continues to rise in the country. Yasemn Kaptan, a 46-year-old stay-at-home carer from North London, has been skipping meals to ensure that her six cats have enough to eat. She has had them since they were kittens and can’t bear to let them go. Kaptan only eats once a week and drinks peppermint tea to stave off hunger. Her weight has dropped from 89 kilograms to 57 kilograms as a result. Her one meal per week typically consists of BBQ vegetables and salad. She receives a carer’s allowance as her partner suffers from multiple sclerosis, but all of her money goes towards cat litter, cat food, biscuits, and special milk. She can barely afford to pay her phone bill.

Kaptan adopted her cats when she worked as a personal shopper and could easily afford to look after herself, her cats, and her bills. However, things derailed when she was diagnosed with osteoporosis in 2022 and forced to leave her job. Although she tries to remain positive, she struggles with a lack of energy from not eating.

In UK, the cost of living has continued to rise, leading to a 24% increase in abandoned pets in 2022, according to the RSPCA. Kaptan’s story highlights the difficulties faced by many people who struggle to make ends meet and care for their pets. Despite her hardship, Kaptan remains hopeful that things will get better.

