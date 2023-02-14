What will it take for people to stop looking for shortcuts when it comes to preparing the simplest of food items? While Indians are still recovering from Parle-G Halwa, another video of a common delicacy being put to test surfaced on the internet. It showed a woman preparing mashed potatoes by boiling chips instead of the vegetable which definitely compelled innovation to take a step back! The bizarre recipe video pissed off netizens as they couldn’t help but call it “jail food".

In a video shared on Instagram, a lady could be seen pouring a Lay’s packet into boiling water to prepare mashed potatoes. She added a couple of sauces, grated cheese, milk, and another packet of salted Lay’s to the container and mixed them all to get a bowl of mash, which is commonly made with ‘real’ boiled or steamed potatoes. This infuriated IG users and made them ‘hit’ the dislike button for the unnecessary complication of such an easy side dish. More than its complication, Lay’s lovers didn’t like the needless addition of their favourite chips to mashed potatoes when they could easily be prepared using normal potatoes. This led to the weird food preparation being ‘fried’ on the photo-sharing platform.

“I’m calling the police," commented an aggrieved user while another one said, “People are getting bored or have too much free time there just no way". “I am the dislike button you are looking for," narrated a user. “This is the tutorial for :- how to make poison and die without letting doctor knows the recipe," quipped the fourth one.

Earlier, a recipe video of preparing Halwa (thick sweet paste enjoyed as a confectionery in India) using Parle-G biscuits went viral on social media after online users found it ‘heart and kidney melting’. In the clip, an Indian woman could be spotted frying the biscuits in a pan and grinding them to make a thin powder. She then added the powdered biscuits to a mixture prepared with sugar, water, and milk, which when thickened resulted in a dish of Halwa!

