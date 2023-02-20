There are some songs that can take the internet by storm, become viral and live rent-free in our hearts within a few days of release. Such is the case for last year’s hits- Pasoori, Jehda Nasha and Besharam Rang. The craze around these tracks continues. Recently, an artist on Instagram compiled a few of these hits and made a whole new track out of it with catchy beats. Social media star Vipasha Malhotra, famously known for her soulful rendition of Runaway by Aurora, recently offered a “hits of 2022 mashup" and the internet can’t keep calm. The amalgamation also featured Calm Down, Under the Influence, Kesariya, Running Up That Hill and many more. Many were impressed by her sweet voice and called her “amazing" and “brilliant."

Content Creator Vipasha Malhotra posted a video of her mashup on Instagram. She wowed everyone with her effortless singing and the post will leave you grooving to its peppy beats. The clip begins with Vipasha starting off with Selena Gomez and Rema’s Calm Down which smoothly transitions into Coke Studio song Pasoori. You can hear her sing the lines from Amar Jala Group and Faridkot’s Jehda Nasha, Arijit Singh’s Kesariya, Shilpa Rao’s Besharam Rang and finally ending it with Calm Down with a text that read, “Calm Down after watching this."

The caption read, “Hits of 2022 mashup! Which one was your favourite from last year? Also, tell me yeh kaisa laga (did you like it)? I missed out on a lot of songs, so drop them in the comments and we can make another one. Happy New Year! My projects are incomplete without BrahmDeep, audio mixed by him, of course."

Check out the video here-

Vipasha shared the mashup video on January 12 and her video has, since then, amassed 3.3 million views. Social media users flocked to the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation. One user wrote, “This was next-level amazing! Just too good." Another user commented, “Someone please give this lady a medal. She is just awesome." A social media user felt, “The besharam rang part was the best." “Loved it", wrote another user. Many pointed out that the songs As It Was and Unholy were missing from the track.

