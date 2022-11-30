Woman Once Hit by Ceiling Fan in Freak Accident Learns to Walk Again after Surgery

Some incidents make us believe that ‘miracles happen’. Such is the case of Rachel Pighills who suffered a rare condition that could’ve easily left her permanently paralysed. Thankfully, her ‘miraculous’ surgery led to the improvement in her condition that she was unlikely to experience for another year. It was after an anonymous benefactor who loaned her about £160,000 (1.56 Crores) to support her treatment that made Rachel believe that there was no gift to give than the gift of life!

Back in August 2018, Rachel was hit by a ceiling fan and was ‘internally decapitated’ while moving her house. The 36-year-old woman from Worcestershire, England, was hit at the back of her head which caused her brain to sink into her spine, resulting in a rare condition called atlantoaxial instability. She was using a neck brace and was unable to move after the accident, reported Metro.

However, she was saved by an unidentified donor who supported her surgery that happened in the month of May this year. Even Rachel’s husband, Guy, raised £ 350,000 to buy a secondhand ambulance to take her to Barcelona for developing treatment, the report claimed. Spanish doctors executed a 13-hour-long operation at Teknon Hospital to insert metal rods into her spine and reset her skull and brain stem.

Six months into her surgery, Rachel saw an improvement in herself as she no longer needed a wheelchair and could live without the neck brace most of the time. Mother of a 14-year-old daughter, Rachel, said, “ It wasn’t expected for the recovery to go so well so quickly…The bone growth has been what you’d expect at 12 months, not six months. It’s normally a year before you start turning a corner like this."

She thanked the donor and remarked, “I am grateful to the woman who loaned us the money. She really is our guardian angel. What better gift to give than the gift of life?"

The family has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to pay back the loan. Meanwhile, Rachel believes that she still has a long way to go and added, “‘If things stay as they are or continue to get better I won’t need the other operation. They say a year plus for the body to heal fully, it’s only going to get better hopefully."

