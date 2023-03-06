Woman Receives 'Chicken' after Ordering Veg Food From Zomato, Shares Video on Twitter

Twitter user Nirupama Singh took to her social media handle and shared what has been deemed as her “worst nightmare." The woman shared a video showing chicken in her plate. She further explained that she had ordered ‘veg food’ from Zomato but instead recieved ‘non veg food’. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hi @zomato, ordered veg food and got all non veg food. 4/5 of us were vegetarians. What is this service, horrible experience." With this, she tagged the food delivery app.

In the video, she can be seen breaking the piece using a spoon, displaying that it was chicken. The video, since uploaded, has garnered 447K views. Have a look at the video:

Food delivery app Zomato has apologised for the ‘mishap.’ “Hi Nirupama, we sincerely apologise for this mishap. Please share your registered phone number over a private message for us to investigate this further," read Zomato’s tweet.

Many user came in support of Nirupama. One person wrote, “This is my worst nightmare. What if I get a bite without knowing." Another person wrote, “While Zomato is responsible for delivery, it’s 99% the restaurant’s fault. Too sad this mess-up is still."

Meanwhile, earlier, s South Korean blogger ordered a thali from Zomato’s “worst-rated" restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at the request of a fan. Content creator Meggy Kim, who often posts reviews of Indian food, shared her recent experience on her Instagram page. In the video, Meggy can be seen applying filters to find Jaipur’s “worst-rated" restaurant which serves North Indian, Chinese and Italian dishes. Meggy orders Momos King Vegetable Thali from the restaurant with a 2.8-star rating. After she receives the parcel, she shows the platter comprising parathas, dal, rice, curry, salad and raita. She tastes the dal and rice and says, “It’s so good." She finds the raita “nice." After finishing everything, she jokingly concludes, “Maybe, I have the worst taste."

