Woman Receives Sandwich With ‘B***h’ Written on It, Here’s How the Restaurant Responded

Names written on food takeaway packages are not something new. However, things got a little out of hand for this Twitter user, who received ‘B***h’ written on her recent sandwich order. It clearly did not go down well with her, and she was left fuming. The user then decided to talk to the manager of the restaurant and report the incident.

The explanation she received from the manager was certainly a ROFL moment for her and all those who came across her post on Twitter. While sharing the Tweet she wrote, “I took my sandwich out of the bag and I saw THIS! I went back and spoke with the manager and demanded an explanation. He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing and asked why someone felt the need to write it. He answered, “because you ordered a BLT with cheese?"

Take a Look At the Tweet:

Advertisement

Twitter users were quick to swamp the comments section to react to the incident and share their personal experiences. One Twitter user wrote, “Reminds me of the time I got all huffy w manager about inappropriate religious references from a bank because the trans receipt said ‘Thank you Jesus’ on the bottom. My teller was a Hispanic man. It was his name."

Another user commented, “Many moons ago, I worked in a cafe and when a customer asked for a glass of tap water with their food, I’d innocently abbreviate this on their order to ‘T. Wat.’"

A third user penned, “I once got a taco that appeared to be labelled, ‘sh*t.’ It was an acronym for something else (can’t recall what), but we all still laugh about sh*t tacos."

Going by the comments, it surely was not the first time that a restaurant had made a blunder like this. So, have you encountered similar situations?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here