Woman Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Follows 'The Onion' And People Find it 'Hot'

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from showing his wit. The SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name Shreemi Verma took to the micro-blogging site and shared a screenshot of SRK liking a post from Onion Media. For those who don’t know, The Onion is an American satirical digital media company and newspaper organization. Based in

Chicago, the company publishes articles on international, national, and local news.

“listen i can’t tell you how hot it is that shah rukh khan likes (and follows) the onion," read the capiton of the image. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and garnered over 17.K views. “yeah the bar for smart bollywood actors and men in general is underground," wrote Shreemi further.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. The actor did several such sessions on Twitter before the release of his blockbuster film ‘Pathaan.’ Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Frisbee’ has hailed his method of marketing and said that this should be taught in classes.

“okay but SRK promoting his movie entirely through 15 mins AMAs for a month needs to be studied in marketing classes," read the tweet. It has managed to gather over 280K views.

Most people seem to agree with him. “Well! SRK being promoted through social media based on his past glory and performances in a bid to rebuild his image & resurrect him as the King that he was, is true marketing!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “He stayed away from social media promotions that actually helped a lot. Too much importance is being given to social media when a small portion of your audience is actually present there."

