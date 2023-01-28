Following safety precautions, while riding or driving is mandatory but sometimes people don’t tend to understand this simple thing. Not paying attention while riding can cause major accidents. In one such incident, a woman crashed her bike after trying to perform some stunts on the road. In the video going viral, the woman is seen riding a heavy motorcycle. She waves to the person behind the camera, who seems to be following her on another vehicle. Trying to perform stunts on the road, the woman accelerates the bike taking sharp cuts. The sudden change in speed and lack of attention on the road causes the bike to lose balance and the woman ends up crashing on the road. The video ends to show the bike drifting forward.

Watch the video below:

The video amassed over 1 million views and still counting. Social media users were stunned at seeing the woman fall, while some commented on how she should have been more careful. One of the users who wrote in Spanish said, “The scratch on her leg is going to last a long time, don’t we have an update?"

Another user wrote, “This is why you dress for the slide and not the ride".

One more user wrote, “ouch. But she asked for it".

Roads are not meant to perform stunts on bikes and this woman learned it the hard way.

Previously, a horrifying video of a person narrowly avoiding being run over by a moving truck while riding a bike went viral. In the clip, a man is riding his bike alongside a truck, with cars parked on either side of the road. Seconds later, as he rides past a parked car, the driver opens the door, striking the rider. Due to the impact, the person, who is wearing a helmet, ends up on the road and is hit by the truck. However, he miraculously escapes the truck’s wheels and is crawling out near the end of the video. This video is sure to send chills down your spine.

The video garnered over 42 thousand views ever since it was shared online.

