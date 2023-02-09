Food has the power to unite the world. If not always in real life, it’s true for social media at least. Food bloggers and social media influencers often post videos of trying out new cuisines from across the world. And for people from the West, Indian cuisines have always been a major attraction. So, when this woman, who called herself the hungry foodie, tried Indian food for the first time, it became a life-changing experience for her. However, her reactions haven’t gone down well with the desis on the internet.

A Twitter user shared a ‘life-changing experience’ video of an influencer trying out Indian food for the first time. She can be seen trying out a spoonful of butter chicken. She described the taste as, “so creamy and it’s like I am being punched in the face with flavours". She then tries the gravy with the naan and seems to have liked it.

Next up, she tries the popular street snack, samosa. The foodie mentions that she is not sure of what’s in the middle, referring to the filling, and added, “but it’s a little spicy". The spicy taste of the filling is the very reason that Indians hold samosa so close to their hearts.

For her third pick, she tasted biryani (mutton). The biryani looked delicious, full of aromatic spices and rich flavourful bursts. The influencer called it ‘very good’ and said ‘it has a very foreign taste, but I love it". She quickly added, “The lambs are tender and flavourful".

Check out the video here-

While her reaction was all positive, you must be wondering why the internet is offended. Well, social media users were quick to point out that she ate the butter chicken cold, which is truly a crime against humanity and described the taste of biryani to be ‘foreign’.

A user wrote, “I can fix her but I don’t want to because there is no excuse for eating cold butter chicken’.

Another user commented, “Her saying ‘very foreign taste’ as a description is killing me".

One more user called it “an absolute crime".

An offended user pointed out, “A dry samosa? No chutney? No raita on the biryani?"

What are your views on this foodie’s reaction video to Indian food?

