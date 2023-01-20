Woman Sends Ex-Boyfriend Over 1,000 Texts To Reconcile; Know What Happened Next

A woman drove her ex-boyfriend to contemplate suicide after sending him over 1,000 texts after he ended their relationship. Michelle Felton was so smitten with Ryan Harley that she called or texted him 150 times every day after their break-up to reconcile. Michelle, who works as an assistant for Specsavers, used to ask Ryan multiple questions “Why won’t you speak to me? I love you. Are we meeting tonight? Are we going out?"

When Ryan didn’t respond to her texts or calls, she accused him of cheating on his driving test. Ryan, who lived with his mother in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was forced to call the police after Michelle started dropping gifts at his doorstep. He told officers that his former girlfriend was controlling during their more than 1.5 years of relationship and now wanted it to stop everything. “I just feel like ending it all," he added.

The couple started dating in May 2020 but split up in February 2022 after an argument in which Ryan accidentally broke Michelle’s finger and she kicked him in the groin. Defence lawyers at Warrington Magistrates’ Court shared that after the incident Ryan spent the next five days looking after her and persuaded not to go to the hospital. After that, he broke up with her.

“She could not go to work. She worked at local opticians but could not continue due to the injury on her finger. 12 days later, on February 26, he made that complaint. She has pleaded guilty to harassment. She sent voluminous messages and calls to a degree that he would have suffered some element of harassment," the defendant stated.

The prosecutor in the case stated that his client informed Michelle that he wished to end their relationship. “He said that it had been toxic in his view. She did not agree with that, and it led to the harassment offence," he added.

Between February 15 and February 26, Michelle barraged him with constant texting and calling and did not receive a text from him. The prosecutor also told the court that Ryan does not want to have any more contact and wants to rebuild his life. The messages caused him great harm and distress.

On February 27, Michelle visited the hospital due to the growing pain in her finger after examination she had to have surgery under general anaesthetic to bring it back to its position.

The court banned Michelle from contacting Ryan for 18 months and sentenced her to an 18-month community order with a requirement of 30-day rehabilitative activity. She was also fined £50 (Rs 5,000) and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £395(Rs 39,000).

