Woman Sends Last Video to Family Before Freezing to Death in Her Car in New York Blizzard

The US is facing one of the worst winter storms that have trapped the country with extremely cold conditions and strong winds. Several have lost lives due to their inability to cope with the ferocious weather. One such case of a woman freezing to death came to the fore after she sent a chilling video while trapped in a car for 18 hours. She was one of the 35 people who succumbed to the frigid conditions that have gripped New York’s second-largest city, Buffalo.

Anndel Taylor, a student nurse, was getting home from a shift at Buffalo hospital when she got stuck in the monster snowstorm when 50 inches of snow surrounded her car. The 22-year-old nurse kept sending updates to her family in North Carolina while she was trapped in the ever-rising now. It wasn’t until midnight of Christmas Eve when she sent the last video to her family in which she rolled down the snow-covered window to show the nearby van that was also stuck with its emergency lights kept on. “She had been talking to [her sisters], telling them that she’d called 911 and was scared," said Taylor’s mom, Wanda Brown Steele, to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Watch Taylor’s Final Video Below:

She even revealed that Taylor planned to get some sleep as she waited for rescuers in her car and decided to walk home in case the help workers didn’t arrive. But, the next morning Taylor stopped answering calls when the family tried to check on her. “If she was rescued, she knows my number, she would have called to make sure nobody was worried about her. And so at that point, we knew something was wrong," her mom said.

Advertisement

According to Brown Steele, a family friend saw her car but initially assumed that it was empty. “The third time he went out there he bust the window and found her in the car," she said. The 54-year-old mother then stated that her daughter was found dead inside the car after almost 24 hours when she was trapped. While the cause of Taylor’s death is still unknown, her mother believes that she died of carbon dioxide poisoning as ice covered her exhaust pipes while she slept with the engine running to keep her warm. “I think she went peacefully," claimed Taylor’s mom.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here