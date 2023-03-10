The internet is always buzzing with entertaining content, from Elon Musk’s dance-off with Elaine Benes to funny Southwest Airlines safety briefings. Recently, a girl’s encounter with a seagull at school became an unexpected source of hilarity after the school’s overreaction prompted her mother to share the story on social media. The incident has since gone viral and left people in stitches.

A mother shared a funny incident on Twitter that occurred at her daughter’s school involving a seagull. The principal called the mother and said, “I just wanted to touch base with you. Your daughter was baiting seagulls into the playground with gummy worms and actually caught one; Like in her arms. It did bite her—not hard, but I needed to inform you that we filed an incident report". However, what made the incident hilarious was the daughter’s response to the situation. who said, “This could have been really fun, if *insert teachers last name* wasn’t scared of freakin birds and cried like a little girl about catching the bird flu. Like, hello, Covid exists. Nobody cares about the bird flu."

Thus, the 11-year-old’s confident and mature response to the situation and her ability to handle animals with ease impressed the internet users. They even praised her “badass" attitude, with one user jokingly saying that she used “Disney princess powers for evil."

Other Twitter users chimed in with their own amusing stories of childhood encounters with animals as one of them wrote, “Reminds me of when I was a toddler and I ate a spider off the wall outside and my older sister thought I ate a flower so she told me to spit it out. I spat out two legs". “When my daughter was 1.5, I received a panicked call from her preschool while I was at work, they thought she had put mulch in her mouth and were doing a finger sweep to get it out… only it wasn’t mulch, it was a field mouse," shared the other.

