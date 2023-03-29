Workplace disagreement is quite a common issue. Many people complain about their environment being toxic. But this employer who took a healthy turn towards workplace disagreements is breaking the mold. An employee shared on Twitter how a conversation with her boss took a healthy turn. The user tweeted, “After two unanswered calls, my boss messaged me, ‘please call back.’ I messaged her back, saying I am frustrated and didn’t wanna talk, to which she replied, hand over your work to me and take 3-4 days off but don’t be in a bad mood. This is what I call a healthy work culture!"

Several social media users shared their desire to have a similar workplace. Many joked that they wanted this person as their boss as well. Others shared how they are the kind of boss who puts the well-being of their employee before anything else. “Kaun hain yeh log? Kahan se aate hain? (Who are these people? Where do they come from?)" wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Yeh ek esi boss toh main bhi deserve karta hu (I also deserve a boss like this)."

“That is really nice, we spend a third of our life working or at a workplace so the right work culture and environment makes a huge difference to your productivity and positivity, this is really truly awesome to see," a user tweeted.

However, not all workplaces take a healthy approach towards an employee’s well-being. A 25-year-old woman named Celine Thorley was awarded over Rs 3 lakh in compensation after being fired from her job at Christian Donnelly’s Acute Barbers in the students’ union at Cardiff University. Thorley’s boss fired her because she called in sick on several Mondays over a long period of time. In October 2021, Thorley hosted a Halloween party on a weekend, and her boss asked her not to let him down on Monday. However, she had to call in sick because she was feeling unwell. Donnelly suspected that Thorley was lying and fired her, claiming that she had a history of calling in sick on Mondays following a weekend of partying.

During the Tribunal, Donnelly admitted that Thorley had more days off than her colleagues in her first year, and had applied for sick leave following weekends. Thorley, on the other hand, claimed that she was suffering from endometriosis. The judge ruled in favour of Thorley, stating that Donnelly did not follow a fair process while sacking her, and ordered him to pay £3,453 (over Rs 3 lakh) in compensation.

