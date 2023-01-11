Woman Shares How ‘Entitled’ Man on Emirates Flight Compelled Her to Take Middle Seat, Twitter Reacts

It’s the values you inculcate that show who you are, as a ‘human’. However, recent incidents of people misbehaving with each other show how they cross the limits by acting irresponsibly and ‘inhumanely’. Yes, the Air India incident of a male passenger urinating on an aged woman co-passenger is one of the incidents that perfectly depict the lack of basic values and etiquettes in a ‘human being’. But this, obviously, isn’t just one such case of indecency. A woman shared her distressing experience with an ‘entitled’ Indian man on the flight who forced her to take the seat that she didn’t ‘pay’ for.

Twitter user, Upasana Sharma, explained what happened when she was on her Dubai-Delhi Emirates flight. She alleged that she booked and paid for the aisle seat but her co-passenger, whom she called an ‘entitled’ Indian man, asked her to take the middle seat. She wrote, “He said “aap ladies ho, aap andar baith jao." Translating to because you are a woman you should sit inside. When I continued to refuse, he said “once I am drunk, then don’t blame me if i am on the middle seat." He said all of this in Hindi, and while the crew didn’t understand."

When she and other passengers brought this to the airline crew’s attention, they asked her to co-operate at first but when she vehemently refused, they shifted her in front of the man who kept saying, “Dont hold me Accountable for my actions once I am drunk." The agitated lady further revealed that Emirates officers said they’ve filed the report but she hasn’t heard from them since then. She went on to describe the mid-air scene and said, “Finally, I was given another seat, and the man who had THREATENED me that he will misbehave after drinking, was also served drinks on the SAME flight."

Emirates responded to Sharma’s Twitter thread and wrote, “Hi Upasana, sorry to hear about your experience. Please write to our Customer Relations Team…" to which she replied, “I already gave all the details on the flight, what happened to that?". While she hadn’t heard from the airlines then, netizens started reacting to the incident put out on social media. “I am sorry this happened to you. So many drunk men on Emirates and they don’t do anything. And if you ever complain about anything, trust me nothing will be done. They don’t care about anything but profits," quipped a user while another one stated, “After reading incident with you and this #PeeGate I think time to ban Indian Men for any kind of alcoholic drink on flights. No self control."

Some even highlighted that she shouldn’t stereotype men just because of that ‘one’ man. “Well we are feeling but about this but I an Indian and I don’t drink alcohol or even smoke and there are many Indians who respect women and everyone else. Just 1 bad person out of whole flight (0.3-0.2%) doesn’t mean all Indian men. Please stereotype others," mentioned a user, and the fourth one commented, “Not all Indian men are entitled, countless times I had to switch my aisle or window seat to some girl or woman not feeling comfortable sitting in the middle."

