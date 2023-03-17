Ashley Nicole was expecting a lot of things when she stepped out for a meal with her friends. What she was not expecting was to see an “employee health" charge on the restaurant receipt she spent the evening at. The TikToker shared her reaction to the unusual charge that had left her utterly confused, reported Unilad. She also shared how the situation unfolded when she raised the issue with a member of the staff. Unilad quoted her as saying, “The weirdest thing just happened to me. It’s cold and it’s rainy in LA, so me and my bestie decided to go out to dinner. We go to one of my favorite restaurants.

“This is the Osteria La Buca. It is an Italian restaurant here in LA and I’ve been to multiple times. We enjoy our meal. We get the check, we pay for our check, and as we are like signing the tip and stuff, we notice something."

Advertisement

Showing a snap of the receipt Ashley Nicole let the viewers see that under the $42 (about Rs 3,400) New York steak there was a 5 percent charge for ‘Employee Health’. This meant that Ashely and her friend had to pay almost $5 (about Rs 412) as a result.

When she asked the hostess what this charge meant, she got a response that it was the staff’s healthcare. Ashley Nicole asked the internet if this was something common. The internet had a mixed reaction to her query. “Of course, this is in the States. Then they expect a 20 percent tip on top," wrote an Instagram user.

Advertisement

“I will happily pay that. And tip well. Eating out should not be an everyday occurrence. Treating people well should be an everyday occurrence. Maybe that is a community fund for when someone has an emergency so that they can still be paid and make their rent," read another comment.

“I would only pay that 5 percent fee if it actually went towards employee health and not into the pockets of the franchise/ restaurant owner," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, a user commented: “If only we had universal health care." Another wrote: “Or America could try paying people a living wage rather than have to rely on tips to live."

Advertisement

For the unversed, America has a tipping system known as gratuity. This added bonus is 15 to 20 percent on top of the bill. It is included before sales tax and is standard.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here