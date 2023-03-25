A daughter is suing her parents for allegedly stealing her education money and directing the funds to organize a lavish wedding for her brother. The anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit revealing it was her great-aunt who set up multiple saving accounts for the female relatives in her family to ensure they get a proper education. She revealed that her family is a bit “culturally backward", wherein educating women is not valued much. But her great-aunt who used to live in London wanted to change the mindset of other girls in her ancestry.

If the accounts shared by her are to be believed, then her aunt became a doctor, married a British man, and moved to the US to live a great life. “She funded the education of as many of her nieces and grandnieces as she could. When she passed away she left money for every girl relative she could," said the Reddit user. It was her parents who had access to the money saved for their two daughters. The woman revealed that her sister had no plans to go to college and married only two years after graduating high school. But it wasn’t the same for her. When she wanted to gather funds for studying further, she learned that only $13,000 (approximately Rs. 10 lakh) was left in the account.

When the daughter enquired about the account, she learned it was spent on her brother’s wedding. She decided to move out and get a student loan to pursue her education. She revealed becoming “a great source of shame" for taking the decision. Eventually, she decided to file a lawsuit against her parents to get back the fund they allegedly stole from her. “My entire family is against me. They all think I am a complete a*****e for airing private family business in public. And that I am putting money ahead of my family. My friends are all on my side but they are all Americans and don’t really get my culture. Neither do I to be honest," she added.

The woman confirmed that her brother has offered to pay her university tuition to drop the case. “I agreed as long as we had a legally binding contract," she explained. She revealed being labelled as an embarrassment in her community. The daughter admits feeling ‘shameful’ for dragging the matter to an extreme length. But she doesn’t want to shoulder an unwanted debt for her entire life.

