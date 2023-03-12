Dating apps have become really prevalent in recent times. People often install these apps to find a partner. While some know all the tactics, there are also people who are not so good at them. Now, Twitter user Vandana Jain is offering men “one-on-one" mentoring sessions on the dos and don’ts of a dating app. “I will be mentoring guys on what to do and not do on dating apps. Like what kind of pictures to put, how to start a conversation etc. I have discussed this in detail with my female friends and I can help you all with this. Please DM/comment here if you want one-on-one paid session," read her tweet.

She further mentioned that all of this is coming from her personal experience. She wrote, “Like there are so many nice guys out there but you need to understand that people spend hardly 10-15 seconds on one profile and you gotta give out best if you want matches and want them to convert to actual dates." Have a look:

The tweet, since uploaded, went viral. “Don’t ask a fish how to catch fish, ask a fisherman. Wish I could teach boys how to get girls but it’s less about getting girls and more about being the type of man who manoeuvres and attracts girls effortlessly. So I won’t ask guys to DM me, but DM-ing her would be much worse," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Sis thinks she can win the war without being in the battlefield. I (v avg looks) have first hand experience of being a male on these dating apps and have had more than 150 matches. Plus I recently lost my job, if anyone is being paid for helping - it should be me."

One Twitter user wrote, “On a serious note, at one point I literally wanted a start a service on this. Dating makeovers. Even had a funny name in mind - GroomRoom lol!"

Here are a few responses:

What do you think?

