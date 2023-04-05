Woman Taking Her Desi Dad For Shopping Is Pure Love

There is a reason why people say that ‘dad is a daughter’s first true love’. He is a superhero who doesn’t wear a cape. The bond between a father and daughter is special. We never miss a chance to make our darling dads feel special. Do we? We don’t know about you but this woman thinks along similar lines. Insha Samina, who is a doctor, decided to celebrate her first salary by buying her father a gift. Oh, and, she has also shared a video too. The clip opens with Insha taking her dad to a mall. And, after a round of ‘nahi chahiye’, she was finally able to buy a gift for her dad. Cut to the next day when Insha’s father is seen unboxing the gift. It’s a home theatre. The caption read, “Finally a gift to papa from my first salary, as you can see papa was delighted." However, the unboxing part was captured the next day after the purchase.

The heart-touching video has clocked over 1.4 million views so far.

“My parents told me to save my money for a buy or other usage, but I countered that I had my entire life to work and earn money," a user commented.

“Exactly the same happened to me. My father was like ‘No we don’t want another TV’, and then proceeded to get the best 55-inch one," read a comment.

Some called it “the cutest thing" they have ever seen.

“Why do all the fathers adore home theatre so much," a few questioned.

Speaking to the Humans Of Bombay, she said, “We fight a lot, and I’m the one who constantly avoids his company. He then drives me to an ice cream shop to undo the harm. With him, there are never any boring moments".

Talking about her father’s love for “impeccable relationship with music," Insha stated, “You know how dads go up to kids and urge them to turn down the volume when it gets too loud? It is totally opposite with him. We have to approach him and ask him to lower the volume."

A lot of them mentioned the best part about the video was the sarcastic smile her father gave after she paid the bill. What was your favourite part?

