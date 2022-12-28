Woman Thrashes Person Trying to Molest Her, Gives Him a Lesson For Life

There are always some monsters, who end up shaming the entire menfolk with their evil acts of molesting, eve-teasing and harassing a woman. These people often think that they feel that they will enjoy impunity for their acts as women will lack the courage to go against them. However, a recent video wherein a woman has proved this statement wrong has surfaced on the micro blogging site Twitter. She thrashed the person trying to molest her in the lift black and blue. The video has gone viral on social media and set an example for women to take a stand courageously against assaulters. The video was shared on Twitter by @BornAKang and shared with the caption, “He got what he deserved".

The 31-second video shows a woman and a person, who molested her later standing in a lift. The woman is busy watching something on her phone. Suddenly, this person tries to go near the woman, which left her startled. At this moment, she moves away from the person. This man again tries to grope her from behind.

At this moment, what he got in return might not have crossed his mind. She pushes him back and slaps him as well. In addition to that, she also kicked him in the privates which made him wither in pain. She walked out of the life after giving this man a final knock which will serve as a lesson for his whole life.

Social media users were highly impressed with this video and came up with their reactions. A user wrote that this is exactly the reaction women should learn and imbibe in their lives.

Another user shared a video where a man is teaching her daughter martial arts so that she can defend herself. The man was extremely happy as his daughter perfectly showcased her martial art skills.

The video shared by @BornAKang has clocked a total of 2100000 views and counting. It has been retweeted more than 7,000 times.

