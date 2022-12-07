Woman Tweets About Taking Hajmola to 'Cure' Nausea After Chemo, Company Responds

Pallavi Aiyar, who happens to be an author and a foreign correspondent took to her official Twitter handle to talk about her first week of chemo. Speaking about the same, she wrote how Hajmola helped her fight the nausea. For those of you who don’t remember, Hajmola is a tablet made with the purpose of helping with digestion. Many of us used to binge eat these tablets in our childhood and the tangy taste would make everything fine. It is the herbal digestive tablet that many of us used to pop for its tangy mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts. Hajmola is quite popular among Indians, as the website of its manufacturer Dabur, suggests that almost 2.6 crore

tablets are consumed every day in India.

Advertisement

Same thing happened with Pallavi. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “One week of chemo-in, a friend brought me hajmola…and after one goli I am just crying with relief and happiness. The unrelenting nausea has lifted. Who knew?" With this, she used a hashtag called HajmolaForChemo.

Very soon, the tweet went viral with tons of responses. Hajmola’s Twitter handle also had a response for the patient. “Hi Pallavi, Your strength is inspiring! We wish you a swift recovery and utmost happiness! Warm Regards, Team Dabur Hajmola," read the response.

Advertisement

Several people responded to the tweet. Many shared what their elixir was. “Hugs. My son’s elixir was rasam and rice during chemo. My mom would make fresh rasam and rice and send it to the hospital every single day of his chemo hospitalisation," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hi Pallavi. I hope you will bebetter soon. I generally used to take emeset after swallowing certain chemo pills due to nausea. Please check with your doctor. It works pretty effectively and is safe."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here