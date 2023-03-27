Woman Tweets on 'Walking Aimlessly' in Connaught Place And Delhiites Can Relate

Delhi is heaven for all the explorers out there. From painted walls to monuments, an extraordinary culinary experience to strolling around aimlessly, the city is perfect for all those who want to explore. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘nepobaby’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a few images of Delhi’s Connaught Place area. In the caption she mentioned how she was ‘aimlessly walking’ in the region. “walking aimlessly in cp and only going home when i can’t feel my legs anymore," read the caption.

Along with this, she shared four images of Connaught place. The image showed the white pillars, the iconic Stateman house building and many more. What comes as a surprise was that many people were able to relate hard with the girl. Have a look at the images:

Advertisement

“Ahh have done this wayy too many times," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “cp and khan market are literally my comfort places<333 like I’ll never get tired of them." Another person wrote, "Explained my daily courts visits precisely."

Here are a few responses:

Would you like to take a stroll around CP?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here