What if you wake up one day to realise that you are unable to urinate? Scary, right? Something similar happened with a London-based content creator, Elle Adams. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a rare condition, following which she was not able to urinate despite how much liquid she drank. “I was extremely healthy. I had no other problems. I woke up one day and I wasn’t able to pee. I was very concerned. I was at a breaking point — my life had completely changed. I wasn’t able to complete a simple task like going to the toilet," she told SWNS.

In October 2020, Adams learned about her inability to urinate. Following this, she went to the emergency room at St. Thomas Hospital in London where the woman was told that she had one litre of urine in her bladder. With an emergency catheter, a tube was passed into Adams’ bladder to drain the urine.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the capacity of the urinary bladder to hold up urine is up to 500 ml in women and 700 ml in men.

Despite multiple hospital check-ups, and appointments with a urologist the content creator did not know why she was unable to relieve herself normally. She even learned how to self-catheter at home.

14 months later, in December 2021, Adams was diagnosed with Fowler’s syndrome. She tried all sorts of medication, but nothing was of help. The diagnosis meant that Adams will have to use a catheter to urinate for the rest of her life.

Fowler’s syndrome is the inability to urinate or empty the urinary bladder. Causes of Fowler’s are unknown and it affects mainly young women.

Adams was told that her only option was to get Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), a treatment that can help with bladder and bowel issues. She underwent the SNS operation earlier this year in January.

“I catheterize a lot less, around 50% less. It has made my life easier, after two years of hell it is all I can ask for," she said.

Even though Adams is still to some extent dependent on a catheter, she is grateful for the difference.

