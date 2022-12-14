Home » BUZZ » Woman Unaware of Her Pregnancy Gives Birth in KLM Flight’s Toilet

Woman Unaware of Her Pregnancy Gives Birth in KLM Flight’s Toilet

Woman, identified as Tamara, didn't know about her pregnancy until she gave birth in KLM flight's toilet. On her way to Spain, Tamara went to the washroom after signs of stomachache only to come out with a baby.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

New-born baby representative image (Photo Credits: File Image)
A woman passenger didn’t expect to get off an airplane with a baby in her hands after she discovered her pregnancy mid-flight and ended up giving birth in the toilet. The incident occurred when the new mother, identified as Tamara, boarded the KLM Royal Dutch flight and went to the washroom after signs of stomach ache only to come out after giving birth to her baby.

Tamara was on the KLM flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Spain with a layover in Amsterdam, when she was taken by surprise as she had no idea what was going to happen next. “A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands," a spokesperson for the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital told NL Times.

Upon the flight’s touch-down at Schiphol Airport outside Amsterdam, Tamara and her baby were taken by ambulance to Spaarne Gasthuis Hospital. “Both Tamara and Maximiliano were fortunately in good health," the hospital wrote.

There were two doctors and a nurse from Austria on the airplane who helped the mother with her surprising delivery. Tamara named her baby Maximiliano after one of the helpful passengers helped her deliver the child safely. “As soon as possible, Tamara and Maximiliano will travel on to Madrid," said the hospital where the mother and baby were sent for post-delivery medical care.

“The team in the birthing department did everything possible to ensure that both received proper care and were on their way for the necessary paperwork for Maximiliano…The Spaarne Gasthuis wishes them well!"

Earlier, an American woman gave birth to her baby in McDonald’s washroom where she stopped by for a quick break on her way to the hospital. She found that her water broke in McD’s bathroom which led to her emergency delivery at the food outlet. She was nicknamed “little nugget".

