Woman Uses Blender to Make 'Fresh Pasta.' Here's Why Internet is Calling Her Recipe 'Blasphemy'

Pasta is one of the most likeable dishes. It comes in different shapes and sizes. From penne to a fusilli, spaghetti to a farfalle, there are all these types and can be made with different sauces and toppings. However, this TikTok user had another bizarre way of deconstructing pasta and then making it in a “fresh" manner. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by user ‘Chris Taylor’ and has been deemed as ‘Blasphemy’ by netizens. The woman starts by putting some spaghetti in a blender and then blends it until its all floury.

Further into the video, she can be seen assembling the flour and then adding egg to it. This is being done to kneed it properly. Once its done, she takes a rolling pin and then rolls it in a flat circle and then cuts out long strips. Once done, she boils those strips and then serves it with a sauce. “Italy is going to invade aren’t they," read the caption.

Here is the viral video:

The video has garnered over 5 million views. “She does realize they make thicker noodles she can buy at grocery stores, right," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Um, instead of grinding store bought spaghetti, why didn’t she just get flour?"

“Omg Newman’s Own marinara with oregano really seals the deal on how absurd this is," mentioned another user. Here are a few responses:

