Woman Uses Calpol Syringe To Impregnate Herself, Internet In Disbelief

Have you ever heard of medicine for cold leading to pregnancy? A woman decided to use her Calpol syringe to make a baby and it worked. Shocking, right? There’s more.

Shannon Nazarowicz, a resident of Manchester, England revealed that she used a Calpol syringe to inject herself with sperm which then led to her becoming pregnant at the age of 19.

Shannon, who is now 23, is a mother to her daughter, Ocean, and often shares her life as a young mom on TikTok. Users were shocked to see her video claiming that the syringe worked. Shannon called the process ‘home insemination’ and revealed that the donor consented to give his sperm.

One of her TikTok videos showed the mum saying, “When people still don’t believe you can get pregnant with a Calpol syringe. My one-year-old daughter would say otherwise."

Shannon also revealed through her videos that it wasn’t long before she found a donor. After going through his medical records, she carried out the semination within three months using the syringe and successfully impregnated herself. Within two months of insemination, she fell pregnant.

In another video, Shannon called users who questioned her “uneducated" and said that “it’s called home insemination."

Shannon made various videos of the process, but people still seem to wonder in disbelief as to how a Calpol syringe worked for her. A person wrote – “Baffles me how people can do that."

A second person questioned, “What’s the difference between doing this and just doing the deed? I feel like I’m missing something."

Shannon revealed that she used the syringe as she was a lesbian and that is the reason, she required a donor. While a lot of people weren’t ready to trust Shannon, others called her a genius.

A user wrote – “OMG I didn’t know this was a thing… or possible. but I love it is."

Another user commented – “Wait no because that’s kind of smart."

