Woman, Who Eloped With Lover's Father, Found In Delhi; Brought Back By UP Police

It is rightly said that love is not easy and has its fair share of ups and downs. However, a man named Amit experienced major twists and turns in his life when he fell in love with a woman who decided to run away with his father instead, leaving everyone shocked. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur City last year. The woman ditched her lover only to elope with his father, as she fell in love with him. She decided to leave everything and everyone behind, including her 20-year-old boyfriend and her family.

Auraiya-resident Kamlesh and his son, Amit had come to Kanpur in search of employment. Kamlesh is a mason and his son worked as a labourer. Meanwhile, the son fell in love with a girl living in the area. Reportedly, the 20-year-old woman used to often visit her boyfriend’s house. But Amit had to go to work. Because of this, she gradually started talking to Amit’s father whenever she went over. The duo fell for each other and decided to elope. So, last year in March, Kamlesh left behind his son Amit and ran away with his lover.

Right after the incident, the family members of the woman filed a case of kidnapping against Kamlesh at the Chakeri Police Station. After receiving the complaint, the police launched a probe into the incident. Finally, after a year-long search, the couple was traced in Delhi. A team of police was sent to the capital to get them.

On Tuesday, the team brought the couple back to Kanpur and took Kamlesh into custody while the woman underwent a medical examination. Police are further investigating the matter.

Previously, in Bihar, a 32-year-old woman dumped her husband to marry his younger sister. The women fell in love with each other and decided to live as a couple and she started wearing men’s clothes and got a haircut to resemble that of a man to give her lover the feeling of husband.

