Woman, Who Married Ghost, Wants Divorce; Blames Him For Haunting And Stalking Her

Remember, when British singer-songwriter Rocker Brocarde got married to her beau, Edwardo- a ghost of a soldier from the Victorian era? Just to jog your memory, a UK woman married a ghost on Halloween 2022 in an abandoned church. She met Edwardo when he entered her bedroom unexpectedly last year. She tied the knot with ‘him’ just five months into meeting him after feeling a strong connection right from the first meeting. They even went on a honeymoon at Barry Island in Wales. Well, it seems like all is not well in the romantic paradise as Brocarde wants a divorce.

Within a year of marriage, Rocker Brocarde has become upset with her husband and wants to leave him but “he" is now allegedly stalking her. Fed up from this, she is now considering bringing in an exorcist to get rid of him from her life for good, reported the Daily Mail. As per the portal, she said, “I am at the end of my tether. I don’t want to admit defeat, but it feels like being married to a ghost doesn’t work."

Reportedly, Rocker Brocarde has been plagued with dark thoughts due to her ghost husband’s torment. To save her marriage, she also sought some help from a psychic. When she turned to the medium, her husband did not take it seriously and instead made her life a “living hell", Brocarde added. The songwriter blamed him for haunting her by using the screams of a crying baby.

As reported by the news channel, Rocker Brocarde said, “The ceremony had an open invite to the living and the dead, which saw the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis and Henry VIII arrive at the chapel." However, he apparently “made an inappropriate comment about Marilyn Monroe looking hot" on the wedding day which ruined her evening. She even complained that the honeymoon was no better as she got covered in sand and ice cream in her face after her husband tried to get feisty with her at the beach and she ended up looking like she “fought with a giant seagull."

Rocker Brocarde previously admitted that she did not believe in ghosts before she met her husband.

