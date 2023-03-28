A woman named Elle Bell posted a video on Twitter claiming that she has won a lottery worth £70 million. In her video, she opened up about her huge win and explained the process she is having to go through. Elle shared she doesn’t have any immediate plans to spend much since she wants the money “to last a few generations." Elle, however, admitted that she was completely taken aback by what happens when you win big because she wasn’t aware that her sizable win couldn’t be transferred into her regular bank account.

In her video, she said, “I haven’t told anybody about this and have even kept it a secret from my family. Right now, I’ve been working to organize and formulate a plan since winning the EuroMillions lottery a month ago. Life has changed; I’m looking for a mortgage instead of renting any longer".

She further said, “It’s crazy, and I was going to tell my family while we were eating at Selfridge’s, but I managed to keep it quiet and stay at the house, and we haven’t spent a lot of money.

She claims that the most unexpected part of her victory was that the money cannot be deposited into her regular high street bank account. Elle further stated that despite becoming a millionaire overnight, she still faces problems finding a place to rent and has even had trouble locating a mortgage lender because she needs to provide proof of work history.

Elle further shared that the National Lottery told her that she cannot use a main street bank, She continued, “I haven’t got the main chunk of it yet, it has to go to (another) bank. Any high-street bank, much like Barclays bank or Monzo, is not accessible to me".

She said that she has now changed her number as she doesn’t want to find any cousins she didn’t know before. “Life is good though, I’m so blessed."

