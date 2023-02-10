No desi wedding is complete without dance. From the bride and groom singing popular songs to their squad or family members setting the stage on fire, we’ve seen it all going viral this season. Now, a video of a woman showing off her dancing skills to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan song at a mehndi ceremony has caught the internet’s attention.

In the clip, the woman is seen grooving to the song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from the film Roy. She leaves the audience stunned with her moves and they can be heard cheering for her in the background. The woman also goes on to create her own steps to the songs. She is seen dressed in a beautiful black and pink sharara. While the video was shared in 2021, it went viral recently.

Watch the video below:

The video has amassed over 1 million views as of now. The woman has been receiving love and praise from social media users impressed by her dance moves. “Beautifully danced and looking very elegant," a user wrote while another commented, “So nice to see you". One more user wrote, “What confidence, truly amazing."

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan crooned by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor is penned by Kumaar. The 2015 song featured Jacqueline Fernandez showing off her groovy move.

Talking about viral dance at a wedding function, a girl previously stunned the internet with her incredible moves to the tunes of the song Ang Laga De. The girl is seen dancing gracefully to a song from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in what appears to be a wedding or sangeet ceremony. This video was shared on Instagram by the girl’s elder sister, who couldn’t stop praising her sibling.

The girl was all dressed up in a maroon lehenga. Her graceful dance moves captivated the audience. People around her are in awe of the girl’s incredible dance performance as soon as she starts dancing.

The caption read, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing, but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So, just wanted to share this moment with you all."

The video has amassed over 4 million views and still counting.

