Woman's Coconut Shell Tea Recipe Has Internet's Attention

Winters are the perfect time to have warm cups of tea. Not only it helps you feel cosy but it is the perfect hand warmer too. Now, you do not even need to worry about whipping out some utensils to make it happen. All you need to do is to be resourceful. If you have a coconut shell, you may as well try this fresh coconut tea recipe. In the video posted on Instagram, a woman starts off-camera by putting a hollow coconut shell on the stove, after it heats up, she adds some water, ginger, milk, cardamom, and sugar. There you have it: the perfect coconut tea!

Check out the clip that is now making rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Tea lovers gathered in the comment section, already impressed by the innovative method of making their favourite drink. Many were curious if there was some distinction between the taste of the tea made this way from any regular tea. The user who shared the clip let people know that it tasted pretty similar, only this tea had a slight flavour of coconut in it. An Instagram user commented, “Now I know what to do if I get lost in the jungle and don’t have a pateela (boiler) to make chai. Love the idea! It is actually good for camping."

Advertisement

To some users, the biggest hurdle in setting out to prepare this tea was the fear of their mother. No one wanted to get scolded by their mother for ruining their kitchen. A user wrote, “Aisa toh kabhi nahi hone dengi meri Mumma. Maar agar khana hai toh he karen aisa kaam (my mother would never let this happen. Only attempt this in case you want to get beaten up),"

Another comment read, “As a tea person I wanna try it."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a serious question popped up in the comment section. One of the users said something like a coconut shell was sure to catch on fire when placed on an open flame. How was it then that the shell in the video did not catch fire? The Instagram user, Kavita Rai, who shared this clip gave an explanation. She let people know that if the coconut shell was put on low flame, there was nothing to worry about. Kavita also asked people to be careful and check to make sure the coconut did not have any holes in it before putting it on the stove.

Would you ever attempt to make this tea in a shell?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here