Woman’s Electrifying Dance To Ranveer-Anushka's Dum Dum Will Beat Your Monday Blues

Band Baaja Baaraat is considered one of the best movies produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. Featuring the debut of the highly skilled actor Ranveer Singh, alongside Anushka Sharma, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many. The song Dum Dum from the movie, with its catchy rhythm, is favourite among listeners and performers. Recently, a social media user named Janhavi Motwani gained attention for her impressive performance to the song, showcasing intense expressions and killer dance moves. Janhavi shared the video of her performance, accompanied by the caption: “Dum Dum mast hai," and gave credit to the choreographer, Harsh Kumar. In the video, she can be seen wearing a blue crop top and ripped black track pants, showing off flawless dance moves. As of now, the video has garnered over 18,000 likes and more than 2.8 lakh views.

Janhavi Motwani’s followers have been showering her with praise since she shared the video a few weeks ago on Instagram. Impressed by her dancing skills and expressions, one user commented, “The expression and its subtle shifts according to the variation in the vocals and its intensity," while another wrote, “The smoothest version for sure."

One user even predicted that Janhavi’s video would go viral, commenting, “Bro this will go viral," Another commented, “This is fire! The subtle moves, yet so powerful, each expression is perfect to the T! Caught every beat."

Apart from her performance to Dum Dum, Janhavi’s followers have enjoyed watching her dance to other songs such as the Hindi version of Manike from Thank God, Mohit Chauhan’s Pee Loon, Shut Up Bounce from Dostana, and many more.

The song, featured in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, has gained immense popularity among fans, thanks to the melodious vocals of Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor, and the groovy music composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The upbeat track, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, was picturised on the film’s lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

The popularity of Band Baaja Baaraat led to a Tamil remake titled Aaha Kalyanam, also produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Nani and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie was released in 2014.

