Woman’s Emotional Reaction To Smelling Coffee After Two Years Of COVID-19

Most people recover from the symptoms of the contagious COVID-19 virus in weeks, but, for some, it becomes a matter of years. Just like this woman named Jennifer Henderson who was left with distorted taste and smell for two years. It wasn’t until recently that she finally recovered from the symptoms and the result might leave you emotional. The 54-year-old was one among the people who suffered from long COVID. According to Cleveland Clinic, she had a condition called parosmia and dysgeusia, where the sense of smell and taste are lost or become distorted.

The majority of her symptoms subsided within a week after contracting the virus, but it took her two years to get back her sense of smell and state. She told the clinic with time the condition became worse as, “most food tasted like garbage, and I couldn’t smell anything. I dreaded eating." It wasn’t until after joining a support group that Jennifer learned about the stellate ganglion block (SGB) injections. The 54-year-old who loved cooking and trying new recipes became aware of the common treatment for pain that was used to improve the taste and smell of COVID patients.

Jennifer, a resident of Ohio, US, received her first SGB injection in December last year. This was followed by two more rounds of the injections and now her sense of taste and smell has become stronger. A video, posted on Instagram, shows Jennifer drinking coffee for the first time after the treatment. “I can smell the coffee," she cried after witnessing her senses return.

Watch the video here:

After her story surfaced online, many who suffered from long COVID symptoms extended support to Jennifer. A user shared, “I know what this feels like. It’s very lonely and difficult that most people don’t understand. It took 1.5 years to regain mine. Some things are still a little off but for the most part, it’s back. Soo happy for her."

Another commented, “This makes me happy and sad at the same time." One more joined, “Lost my smell + taste, it was the most depressing thing. You didn’t know if dinner for your family was good or if it tasted right. You had no desire to go out to eat or to indulge in the foods or desserts that bring you joy. Never underestimate these senses, they are so incredibly important to our mental health."

The emotional clip amassed over 1.1 lakh views on Instagram.

