In the world of television, things are not always as they seem. Sometimes, what you see is not the whole truth, and sometimes, what you don’t see is just as important. Recently, a woman created a hilarious skit to demonstrate how TV shows use various tactics to conceal an actress’s real-life pregnancy, hiding their baby bump from views such as filming them in close-ups or from the waist up or providing them with props to hold, like a large purse or a pillow. It happens when showmakers often choose not to incorporate an actress’s pregnancy into the script for various reasons, and the skit humourously sheds light on this common practice.

A Twitter video showcased the woman using clever techniques, similar to those used in popular TV shows, to hide her baby bump. These techniques include carrying an extra-large bag, hiding behind a lamp, a large table or a refrigerator, and restricting her movements to avoid showing her belly to the camera. To add a comedic twist, she even uses a large trolley bag, highlighting the absurdity of these tactics when they become obvious to the viewers, sometimes.

The tweet became extremely popular because viewers found it relatable, as it reminded them of famous actresses who had similar experiences. These included Claire Dunphy from Modern Family, Angela Martin from The Office, Amy Santiago from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Olivia Pope from Scandal, Monica Geller from FRIENDS, and others. The tweet gained so much attention that it even caught the attention of Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and the official handle for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, the responses from these sources were sarcastic and as humourous as the skit itself, with Peacock stating, “I don’t know what you’re talking about," and Brooklyn Nine-Nine replying, “just checked with Amy and she has no idea what you’re referring to."

The video posted by a user, Kim Quindlen, has gained over 4.8 million views since it was shared on Twitter.

