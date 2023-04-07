Woman's 'Millennial Career Crisis’ Will Make You Say Oh, That's Me

We all have come to a moment when we reassess our career choices despite doing decent at it. Sometimes, we are even inspired to shift the entire course of our careers just because we are ‘too used to’ our regular job. If you have gone through this churning, you aren’t alone. In fact, the entire millennial generation is facing this dilemma it seems. A hilarious video, that has cracked up the internet, focuses on this exact problem. The now-viral video features a woman’s narrating her take on this problem which she calls the ‘Millennial career crisis.’

Kelly is seen ranting about the fact that she doesn’t want to do her job anymore because ‘she hates it.’ The clip soon caught up with the pace on social media platforms as people found the problem closer to their hearts. She wrote in the caption, “Welp. I’ve been secretly posting some videos on the Clock app because no one I know follows me there. But then this one, which I made while writing a very boring article, accidentally got about 200k views and has made its way to meme accounts on Instagram, so I guess this is my coming-out party? Hi, I make videos sometimes and sometimes I don’t love my job."

The video garnered around 2,200 views and a heap of comments. “That’s me. I hate it so much. I want to change and people keep telling me but you are so good at what you do I HATE IT," a user wrote. Another person who could relate to her wrote, “Its me.. 100%, accurate beyond belief."

“It’s me!!! I literally hate waking up every day and having to go to my job," said one more social media user.

This person funnily cries for help with the comment, “Over here, hun. Help me, I’m so unhappy but I can’t walk away from the money."

But the content was not the only thing that caught everyone’s attention. Section users could not help but appreciate the woman’s flawless skin.

“No idea… but on the bright side, your skin looks fantastic."

A few others urged the woman to share skincare tips.

