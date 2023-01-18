Woman’s ‘Most Awkward’ Reaction to Her Beau’s Marriage Proposal Bemuses Internet Users

Recently, a woman named Cass shared a video of a surprise New Year’s Eve proposal that she witnessed. The incident took place at a club in Waikiki, Hawaii and has gone viral ever since. She described the proposal as the ‘most awkward’ marriage proposal she has ever seen. It was posted on TikTok on Monday and has garnered more than 4 million views and showed a woman looking completely mortified after her partner proposed to her in front of strangers.

Cass who goes by the name ‘Caethetically’ on TikTok uploaded the video. The clip begins with a woman dressed in a white sequinned dress partying at the rooftop venue before the music stops and her beau takes the microphone. She added a caption in the video that read, “Omg (Oh My God) they stopped the entire NYE (New Year’s Eve) party for this guy to propose and the girl was not having it". Further in the video, the text read, “Wait until the end", she added. “That was the most awkward thing I’ve ever witnessed."

She also added a text that read, “I fully thought she was gonna say no". However, the video proceeds to the guy getting down on one knee and continuing the monologue and completely oblivious to his girlfriend’s embarrassment. He said, “I want to say, I’m crazy in love with you". He added, “You’re the love of my life, and will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?"

Right after he popped the ring and the question, there was an awkward silence. The boyfriend asked, “It’s a simple yes or no." Although the woman looked uncomfortable, she said, “Oh my gosh! Yes?" Soon the crowds cheered as the woman slipped the ring on her finger, but she looked quite unimpressed.

As per Cass, she caught the new bride-to-be squabbling with her fiancé and asking him, “Why would you do that?"

Check out the video here-

According to the New York Post, the video immediately grabbed the attention of social media users who voiced their opinion on public proposals. Reportedly, one user declared, “See. This is why I told my fiancé how I wanted my proposal to be. Private, in public, or in front of family. These are important questions to ask." Another user said, “How you propose should always be discussed. When you propose should be a surprise."

What are your thoughts about public proposals?

