How can online property listings be presented in a more engaging and memorable way? While many property owners currently share photos and videos of their homes to attract potential buyers, one woman has taken a unique approach by creating a musical sales video that documents the features of her ‘never ending property’. This innovative approach has caught the attention of Twitter users, who are now wondering if this could either be the start of a new trend in online property marketing or could make Phil Dunphy of ‘Modern Family’ proud! (If you know, you know)

The video shared online features a woman singing and showcasing her property, which she affectionately refers to as her “never-ending property". Throughout the video, she cleverly weaves in details about the various features of her home, similar to the tune of Limahl’s ‘Never Ending Story’ song. Starting in the living room and moving through spacious bedrooms, a dining room, snug, games room, and kitchen, the woman describes each area with perfect timing and melody, making it feel like a polished music video. She even mentions how families with growing teenagers could comfortably fit in her home, and points out that the property has plenty of options for watching Netflix.

Advertisement

She then mentions the nearby road (that could question the property’s privacy), but assures viewers that nothing can be seen from outside. She even adds a touch of mystery by revealing that some “stranger things" have happened in the master bedroom, before wrapping up the tour by showcasing her lovely garden, complete “with its flowers all in bloom".

The lady’s out-of-the-box approach to showcasing her property has garnered a lot of positive attention online, with many users expressing their admiration for her creativity. One user commented on how impressive the size of the property was, stating, “Wow. It just… it just keeps going…" Another user praised the woman’s musical approach, exclaiming , “That’s brilliant!!!". Some viewers even noticed the finer details of the property, with one user commenting, “With everything going on in this video, the thing that’s still bothering me is the pool table pushed against the wall". Others were intrigued by the woman’s allusion to “strange things" in the bedroom.

Advertisement

Finally one user jokingly suggested, “Is it wrong I hope this starts a trend? I’ve no plans to sell but if I do I’m going with This Ole House by Shakey."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here