Woman's Reaction to Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Sitting Beside Her on Flight Goes Viral

Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer behind a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s, was recently released from a prison in Nepal and deported to France. The top court ruled that he should be freed on health grounds, as continuing to keep him in prison would not be in line with his human rights, reported AFP. Sobhraj flew to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR647, from where he was set to leave for Paris, as per a PTI report.

Sobhraj is the man who inspired the Netflix series ‘The Serpent’. His father was Indian and his mother, Vietnamese. As per some estimates, he murdered nearly 20 people, reported Firstpost. Given this circumstance, a photo of the woman who sat next to him on a Qatar Airways flight has been going viral on Twitter.

As per a PTI report, Sobhraj had wanted to stay in Nepal and requested to be admitted to the Gangalal Hospital for treatment for ten days. However, a division bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha who had asked the Nepal government to arrange for his repatriation to France concluded that he should be freed as he had already completed 95 per cent of his jail term.

