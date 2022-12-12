Woman's Revealing Dress For Funerals Has No Takers, Internet Calls it 'Inappropriate'

Different occasions call for different dresses. One cannot wear the same outfit to a funeral and a marriage. It is important for people to know the gathering they are going to be a part of and then decide what they want to wear. However, a woman shared a revealing dress that she branded her “funeral dress", but it was not well-received by the internet.

EdgyLittlePieces, who is a model for a clothing brand, has posted several videos on TikTok that show her trying out the brand’s “best-selling funeral dresses." The dress she posted was a fitted halter mini dress with a large cutout in the middle that showed her cleavage and entire torso. Thin straps criss crossed from her neck all the way down to her stomach.

The model posted a video that received more than 6.12 lakh views and over 53.4k likes. The video showed the woman giving a tutorial on how to wear the funeral dress, explaining that one could tighten the straps to look “super modest for the funeral", and then loosen it later for the after-party.

The look wasn’t “modest" enough for the users to approve.

A person commented – “for a funeral bit inappropriate," to which she responded with a video saying she disagreed.

She said, “We’ve had so many girls wear this to funerals and they messaged us and said they got so many compliments. It’s super covered up, it doesn’t show any cleavage, and it’s super modest as well."

While people thought she was joking about the dresses being modest, they did not find it funny and commented about how their family would disown them, or the dead might come back alive if they wore such a dress to the funeral. A person even jokes, “The only funeral I can imagine wearing those to would be me, sugar daddies."

