How wonderful it is to hear one perform the qawwali version of a Thumri dedicated to Lord Krishna. That too, during the month of Ramadan. A user on Twitter delighted the Internet by sharing a video of herself evoking the god with Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s famous kalam ‘Kanhaiya.’ The clip shows her holding the “original diwan from late 19th century Hyderabad" that has specific musical instructions for the kalam. “On the eve of Ramzan and in the heart of empire - overjoyed to be able to sing Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s famous kalam ‘Kanhaiya’ holding his original diwan from late 19th century Hyderabad, Deccan which includes specific musical instructions for this poem!" tweeted Wajiha Ather Naqvi, who is a musician.

In a subsequent tweet, Wajiha Ather Naqvi added: “Kanhaiya is an ode to Krishna is also a metaphor for the Holy Prophet as was common in the Indo-Persian literary tradition of South Asia." Referring to the 700-year-old Qawwal Bachchon Ka Gharana of Delhi, who is now based in Pakistan, the user added: “It continues to be performed by the Qawwal Bachche and from whom I had the privilege of learning first-hand."

This specific thumri, Kanhayya Yaad Hai, was composed in the bhakti tradition by Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm in the court of Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, who ruled from 1860s-1911 as the Nizam of Hyderabad. It was immortalized by the court qawwal of Mahbub - Munshi Raziuddin – and later was performed on several occasions by Pakistani singers Fariduddin Ayaz and Abu Muhammed. The qawwal sings of a devotee’s love for Krishna and draws a painful account of the afflictions he endures after separation from his god.

Watch it here:

The video has been garnering much acclaim and praise on social media. A user, who was mesmerised by the qawwali, inquired about the raag composition of the thumri. “When I first saw this manuscript on Rekhta, I noticed that Raag Sarang is prescribed for the thumri, but I’ve only ever heard it being recited in this Tilak Kamod composition. Do you know if there is a Sarang composition out there also?" asked one in the comments section. To this, the woman from the clip replied: “That’s a great question and yes, I have also only heard it in Tilak Kamod which according to the family, has been this rendition since as long as they remember. This shift could be the qawwals’ own contribution based on certain popular ragas and the aesthetic license to do so!"

Many others thanked the woman for sharing the clip and making their day. “This was really beautiful. Thanks for sharing," wrote one.

Another commented: “Beautiful rendition. Will be waiting for more such traditional Kalams."

“I love this ode to Kanhaiya/Krishna," read a comment.

A user wrote: “Bahut khoob."

The video, which has now gone viral, also reminded the internet of a performance by renowned singers from the Qawwal Bachchon Ka Gharana, Fariduddin Ayaz and Abu Muhammed.

It was held in Bengaluru in April 2015.

