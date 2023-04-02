Woman's Tweet About Deepika Padukone's 'Bizarre' Profession in 'Love Aaj Kal' Has Fans Intrigued

With evolving times, occupations and work opportunities for women have also evolved. Women can now very freely follow their passion and pursue whatever line they wish to. Some of these fields are extremely rare and new to people. The same was Deepika Padukone’s job in the movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user ‘Prakriti’ shared a post. She mentioned how the “randomest profession" that she had encountered in a Hindi film was in 2009 in Love Aaj Kal.

“Deepika Padukone played the character of Mira who was a Fresco artist. I remember how the teenage me found her job so cool. It’s been more than a decade, I still haven’t met a Fresco artist though," she wrote. Along with it, she shared an image of Deepika Padukone from the movie.

Advertisement

The tweet, ever since being uploaded, has gone viral with multiple responses. “The movie has an important lesson of not taking work too seriously. The song where Saif’s excitement becomes boredom and then frustration is just amazingly accurate!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I wanted to be one after seeing her in this film - the climax is the best from Imtiaz Ali, the staging - she is hanging on top seated on the wooded plank he is below,, a great performance by Deepika as she sees him and cries to herself knowing finally he’s in love with her."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Deepika’s stunning appearance at the 2023 Oscars left fans in awe after she presented a captivating performance of “Naatu Naatu". Fans couldn’t help but marvel at Deepika’s remarkable journey, from her blockbuster hits to gracing billboards in Paris and unveiling trophies at the FIFA World Cup finals. Her inspiring transformation from Shanti Priya to an acclaimed Oscar presenter and her impressive accomplishments as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate sparked an outpouring of admiration on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here