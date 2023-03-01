Woman's Tweet About Her Sister’s Last Day At Home Before Marriage Has Made Desis Emotional

It is very difficult for younger siblings to wed off their elder siblings. There is a rush of emotions that hits you at that point of time. While you’re extremely happy that they are going to start a new journey, it also makes you sad to think about living without them. In all, its a bitter-sweet feeling.

Twitter user Ishal shared a similar instance from her sister’s last night at home before getting married. Taking to the blue bird app, she wrote, “I remember my sister’s last night at our house before rukhsati. Everyone made her sleep early Cus it was her wedding day. I couldn’t sleep all night with sadness and also excitement. Around 4am I went to the kitchen to get a snack and there she was, also making a snack."

Elaborating on the same she mentioned how she was so happy to see her and then just hugged her thinking that it’ll be the last of “our night adventures." “I miss her so much," she further added.

Adding on to the tweet, the user expresses how she is so shocked at the fact that she has spent a year without her around. Narrating a personal experience, she wrote how she was never able to leave the house without getting her outfit approved from her. “I couldn’t order anything without asking her if she wants to eat with me, i couldn’t sleep without playing catan, I couldn’t do anything without her," she wrote.

The Twitter thread has now only gone viral but also made many people emotional. “This makes me soo emotional… thinking this holi vacay might be the last time we’ll be at home together (also as a complete fam) for more than a week and hopefully the next time when we’ll get together for this long will be for her wedding," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hits home. Made me teary-eyed. My sister got married around 7 years ago and I felt the same. We are both married now, it is her birthday today as well and I just miss when we were only at arm’s length."

There were many who also discussed how men are so lucky as they don’t have to think about unknown fears.

