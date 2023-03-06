Home » BUZZ » Woman's Tweet About Indian Parents Not Knowing Much About Their Children's Life Has Netizens in Agreement

Woman's Tweet About Indian Parents Not Knowing Much About Their Children's Life Has Netizens in Agreement

Twitter user Sherina wrote 'Would my first heartbreak have hurt less if I could just go to the person that made my heart within her?'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman's Tweet About Indian Parents Not Knowing Much About Their Children's Life Has Netizens in Agreement.
Woman's Tweet About Indian Parents Not Knowing Much About Their Children's Life Has Netizens in Agreement. (Image: Canva)

Parents never stop thinking about their children’s wellbeing. No matter how old the children get, a parent will always worry and take care of them. However, there are times when an Indian parent does not get to know much about their child’s life. Twitter user Sherina shared a tweet on how Indian parents miss so much about their children’s lives because “they want to enforce their world views on them." Taking to the blue bird app, she wrote, “This whole child came out of you and you know maybe 30% of their real life because you can’t accept the bad, the ugly, the choices you disagree with."

She ends her tweet with a question that has left many people thinking: “Would my first heartbreak have hurt less if I could just go to the person that made my heart within her?"

Here is the viral tweet:

The tweet has now gone viral and gathered nearly 40K views. “No efforts were made to ascribe me to their world view and now that I got one from interacting with the world in my unique way away from home - suddenly they can’t believe it or stomach it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I wish this paradigm shifted no matter where we Indian parents are living. Slowly but steadily I am being more open to criticism about my parenting from my kids."

“Watching Gulmohar is bittersweet. I can’t ever watch any family drama w/o a sense of grief. I never had the relationship I wanted with my parents, and I’m sure they somewhere feel that loss with me too," a Twitter user narrated her experience.

Here are a few responses:

What is your take on the same?

first published: March 06, 2023, 15:55 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 15:55 IST
