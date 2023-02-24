Woman's Tweet on Dealing With Grief after Losing a Parent Reminds People of Their Own Experiences

Each person has their own way of grieving, and sometimes, it shows up most unexpectedly and can go on for days or even months. The basic emotion is the response to loss, particularly to the loss of someone that has died. Twitter user Debasmita took to her official Twitter handle and shared a similar instance. Taking to the caption of a screenshot, she wrote how sometimes one can miss their parent even more than a year after they’ve passed away. She further wrote, “you wish they would walk in through the door of your room and say something. Or switch off the night light."

Along with this, she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, where she has mentioned how she misses her dad in a very uncanny manner. “There is an orange night light in my room that I used to sleep with, and every morning dad would wake up earlier than everyone else, unlock all the doors, switch off the night lights (including mine) and nudge me awake," she wrote.

What she further mentioned has melted people’s hearts on social media. Have a look:

The tweet has garnered over 113K views and people can be seen narrating their own experiences. “Not a single day goes without thinking of Baba. I almost speak the way he would in certain situations. Its been nearly two years since his death," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “we lived in that building for only 4 or 5 years together but that’s a long enough time. the clacking of the formal shoes echoing in the corridor. the keys turning in the door. the tinge of relief on his face to be home and away from the madness of work."

One Twitter user mentioned, “Didn’t want to cry first thing in the morning so didn’t say it then. But dad would wake up in the middle of the night and always leave me a glass of water if I was working late. I always think about it when I work late now."

Here are a few responses:

Many people took a walk down memory lane through this tweet as they remembered their loved ones.

