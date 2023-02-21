Amongst every other routine, skincare has emerged to be the latest thing where plenty of serums, sunscreens, face creams, sheet masks, etc., have become an important part of the regimen to maintain healthy skin. With this comes people’s increasing urge to try new skin products that keep entering the markets. Now, a Barbie sheet mask has gone viral on the internet after a woman tried one which got results like she never imagined!

In the clip that surfaced on social media, a lady showed the Barbie face mask that came with pink packaging and the trademark logo of ‘Barbie’. However, the moment she tried it on, it came out that she looked nothing like the pretty Barbie doll that is depicted in cartoons and animated movies. While the sheet mask had big blue eyes with painted lips to give it the look of the fashion doll, the reality was far from this ‘fairy taled’ image. Even the woman who attempted to give it a try could be seen laughing out loud at the way it made her look.

“Barbie sheet mask looks slightly ridiculous!" read the caption of the social media post which gave internet users just another reason to burst out laughing. “New fear, unlocked," commented a user while another one wrote, “I have seen that face in men in black." Some even called it a nightmare and exclaimed, “Annabelle 2.0".

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the face mask results have gone wrong. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a user shared about a hilarious sheet mask failure when the customised one didn’t get him what he expected. Taking to Twitter, he uploaded a picture of a face mask that had his face printed on it and wrote, “The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large." That prompted many other users to share similar instances of their faces donning the funny-sized customised face masks.

