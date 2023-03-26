Women's Hilarious Sketch on 'Prioritising Time' Has People Questioning Their Choices

Being able to prioritise your time is one of the most important traits. With the advent of woke culture, everyone is becoming more aware about the same. However, a video which is currently going viral is a hilarious sketch mocking Gen Z. “Got to start prioritising your time if you want to be a millionaire by the end of 2023," read the caption. The video has been uploaded by Caroline Baniewicz. She does podcasts on all the latest topics but this parody has left netizens in complete splits.

“Who you surround yourself with is who you become. So I like to keep my circle small, and that’s why I don’t spend time with my kids," Caroline says in the beginning of the video. As the video progresses, both the girls can be seen adding more such instances. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 132K views. “This is best thing on the twitter machine. Money Movement Mindset," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Caroline and Meg are very talented. “What’s your business plan?"

One person wrote, “I’m suprised this showed up on my feed. I grew up in a household that kind of thought they way these two think, and I know I have some unexplored issues because of it. If your million dollar mindset is more important than loving your kids, then don’t have kids! Kids NEED love!"

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

What’s your take on the same?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here